BRIEF-INC Research and inVentiv Health to merge
* Inc research holdings inc - transaction estimated to realize approximately $100 million in annual run-rate cost synergies and projected to be accretive to adjusted eps
Jan 16 Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 600 million yuan ($96.67 million) debt financing instruments
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yjWbtu
($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi)
May 10 INC Research Holdings Inc, which provides medical firms with clinical research services, said on Wednesday it would buy privately held inVentiv Health Inc in a deal valued at about $4.6 billion.