UPDATE 2-Return of dissenting voice in Spain unnerves debt investors
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Adds quote, updates prices)
May 19 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to participate in bidding for use right of a plot of land based in Nanchang city, Jiangxi province, for 260 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6jo29N
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Adds quote, updates prices)
BOSTON, May 22 A Massachusetts hedge fund manager has been arrested and accused of misappropriating millions of dollars from investors and engaging in a Ponzi-like scheme, U.S. authorities said.