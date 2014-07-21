Sweet talk: sugar output seen jumping in key Indian producing state
* Maharashtra sugar output seen rising nearly 70 pct in 2017/18
July 21 Hainan Zhenghe Industrial Group Co Ltd
* Says to increase registered capital of its investment management unit to 300 million yuan ($48.32 million) from 50 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1n3UN6X
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Maharashtra sugar output seen rising nearly 70 pct in 2017/18
* Court in Moscow initiated legal case on bankruptcy of the company's wholly-owned unit JSC “Ostankino Dairy” (Ostankino)