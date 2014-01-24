BRIEF-Sunvim Group scraps 2016 share placement plan
April 21 Sunvim Group Co Ltd * Says it scraps 2016 share placement plan Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pKp2rP Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
(Corrects Jan 14 brief to clarify approver, purchaser, headline; removes price reference)
Jan 14 Hainan Zhenghe Industrial Group Co Ltd
* Says Kazakhstan Ministry of Oil and Gas (not government) gives nod for Maten Petroleum's three shareholders to sell 95 percent stake to Zhenghe's indirectly owned unit Sino-Science Netherland Energy Group (not Zhenghe)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xuh95v
Further company coverage: 600759.SS (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it will repurchase up to 450,000 shares of its common stock, representing 5.3 percent of outstanding on April 24, through ToSTNeT-3