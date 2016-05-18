BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Guangdong Zhengye Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it has completed the acquisition of 100 pct stake in a Shanghai-based mechanical and electrical equipment production firm and Xuanshuo Optoelectronic respectively
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO