BRIEF-Group of shareholders object to capital increase of Nueva Pescanova
* Said on Wednesday that the general meeting of Nueva Pescanova SL approved share capital increase of 135.4 million euros ($145.2 million) via offsetting of credits
March 3 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co Ltd
* Says has sold 6,469 buses in Jan-Feb, down 9.4 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wup37v
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, which is engaged in sale of sweets and operation of catering shop