* Deal to raise China's contract volumes with Iran to
600,000 bpd
* Condensate to go to independent petchem maker Dragon
Aromatics
(Adds detail, Zhenrong comment, background of nuclear deal,
South Korean refiner)
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, April 3 Iran is set to supply 50
percent more condensate to Chinese state trader Zhuhai Zhenrong
Corp under a renewed one-year supply contract for the light
crude, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Friday.
The deal for the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) to ship
100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate from August was made
before Thursday's framework agreement to curb Iran's nuclear
programmes in exchange for ultimately dropping sanctions.
China is Iran's largest oil client and the renewed contract
could lift its overall crude imports from the Islamic republic
to above 600,000 bpd later this year, higher than the average
pre-sanction rate of about 555,000 bpd.
Iran, once OPEC's second-largest exporter, is expected to
try to sell more oil to Asian consumers such as China and India
before a final nuclear deal due in June, which Tehran hopes will
lift Western sanctions that have curbed its oil exports by more
than half and crippled its economy.
Thursday's accord with six world powers could eventually
allow Tehran to reclaim lost ground in global oil markets, but
that is likely to occur only from 2016 given the time needed to
verify Iran is complying with the restrictions to its nuclear
activities.
One of the sources with knowledge of the condensate deal
said it was agreed about two weeks ago and had been raised from
2 million barrels per month to 3 million barrels.
A Zhuhai Zhenrong spokeswoman declined to comment on the
renewal, but said NIOC had sought to raise supplies to Zhenrong
from the second half of 2015.
The condensate, a byproduct from Iran's South Pars gas
project, would go to independent petrochemicals producer Dragon
Aromatics. Dragon is set to expand its condensate splitter by
nearly 40 percent this month, said the second source, who also
has knowledge of the petrochemical plant's operations.
Dragon's condensate splitter, in the Chinese city of
Zhangzhou, processes the Iranian oil into liquefied petroleum
gas and naphtha, which feeds a paraxylene complex.
The splitter's capacity will be raised to 137,000 bpd by the
end of April from 100,000 bpd, said the second source, who noted
that while Iranian condensate is relatively cheap it contains a
high level of sulfide that makes it less attractive to use.
Calls to Dragon Aromatics' parent company went unanswered.
Crude imports by Iran's four biggest buyers - China, India,
Japan and South Korea - though down on-year, bounced back to
average 1.02 million bpd in February, a two-month high,
government and tanker-tracking data showed.
A source at a South Korean refiner that imports oil from
Iran said it was closely watching developments on the nuclear
deal between Tehran and the world powers, although there were
further steps to take before more crude would be available.
"It is definitely a good signal and if the sanctions are
fully lifted, we will consider increasing crude imports from
Iran," said the source.
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho in SEOUL; Editing by Ed
Davies and Tom Hogue)