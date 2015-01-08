Jan 8 Shenzhen Zhenye Group Co Ltd

* Says preliminary 2014 net profit at 503.1 million yuan ($80.92 million), down 27.7 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Iu1W7m

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2174 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)