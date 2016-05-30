BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Zhonghang Heibao Co., Ltd. :
* Says its unit will divest entire 89 percent stake in a Anhui-based machine manufacturing company
* Says transaction price is 8.2 million yuan
* Says the unit will hold 0 percent stake in target company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5vn8iY
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline