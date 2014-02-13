BRIEF-Shanghai Phoenix Enterprise Group says no dividend payment for FY 2016
April 24Shanghai Phoenix Enterprise Group Co Ltd :
Feb 13 Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts Co Ltd
* Says to increase registered capital of its unit to 800 million yuan ($131.96 million) from 200 million yuan with controlling shareholder
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nyb86v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0624 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
April 24Shanghai Phoenix Enterprise Group Co Ltd :
April 24 Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies