Theranos reaches agreement with U.S. health regulator
April 17 Theranos Inc said on Monday it would stay out of the blood-testing business for at least two years in exchange for reduced penalties from federal health authorities.
Jan 29 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co Ltd
* Says expects 2013 net loss at 1.08-1.17 billion yuan ($178.5-$193.4 million) versus net loss of 181.4 million yuan previous year
* Says losses widen on declining sales, higher severance payment, and provision on asset impairment
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nus46v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 17 Theranos Inc said on Monday it would stay out of the blood-testing business for at least two years in exchange for reduced penalties from federal health authorities.
SEOUL, April 18 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told business leaders in Seoul on Tuesday that the Trump administration will review and reform the five-year-old free trade agreement between the two countries.