May 23 Zhonghe Co Ltd :
* Says it will not acquire a Sichuan-based mining industrial
company
* Says it will acquire 98.76 percent stake in a
Sichuan-based lithium materials company and 100 percent stake in
another Sichuan-based lithium materials company via share issue
* Says it revised total acquisition price to 877.3 million
yuan instead of 1,007.3 million yuan
* Says it will raise up to 870 million yuan via private
placement instead of 900 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Qf7BIU
