BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma initiates clinical investigation for proposed biosimilar GBR 310
* Says initiates clinical investigation for GBR 310, its proposed biosimilar candidate for Xolair
Sept 17 Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tcJ9co
* Says it received investigational new drug (IND) approval from FDA, for a clinical trial with F-kappaB decoy oligo DNA in U.S, for treatment of discogenic lower back pain