July 24 Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 31 percent y/y at 490.3 million yuan ($79.15 million)

* Says plans to set up healthcare buyout fund with partners for about 2 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sX1mvu; bit.ly/WIEfri

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1944 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)