BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
Oct 22 Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 40 million new shares of Singapore's Asiatravel.com Holdings Ltd for 48.15 million yuan(7.87 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rqdWO9
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1180 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Meg Shen)
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
WASHINGTON, April 19 The White House is aware of "potential negative impacts" from a review ordered by President Donald Trump of whether lifting sanctions through the Iran nuclear deal was in U.S. national security interests, his spokesman said on Wednesday.