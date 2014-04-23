BRIEF-Immersion H1 net result breaks even from loss yr ago
* H1 revenue is 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million) versus 2.9 million euros a year ago
April 23 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue 166.76 million new shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/haf78v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* H1 revenue is 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million) versus 2.9 million euros a year ago
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.