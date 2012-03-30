HONG KONG, March 30 Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan
Nonfemet Co Ltd said on Friday that it has resumed
production at its Fan Kou lead and zinc mine, which was shut
down for maintenance to meet requirements of the local
environmental authorities.
The company, one of China's leading lead and zinc miners and
metal producers, closed the mine and its 110,000-tonne-per-year
Dan Xia zinc smelter in early March after children from Dongtang
town, near the mine and smelter, were found to have elevated
levels of lead in their blood.
Zhongjin said in a statement on Friday that it had improved
management and underground ventilation at Fan Kou mine and had
started trial production. The statement did not say when the
smelter would re-open.
For a copy of the full statement:
here
The mine in the southern province of Guangdong and another
lead and zinc mine in the southwestern region of Guangxi
produced a total of 199,500 tonnes of lead and zinc contained
concentrates in 2011, with bulk from Fan Kou, according to the
company's earnings statement.
Dan Xia smelter produced 100,500 tonnes of zinc ingot last
year.
Zhongjin reopened refining facilities at its Shaoguan
smelter in Guangdong in July last year after a 10-month closure
linked to water pollution, while smelting facilities at Shaoguan
remain closed. The refining facilities produced a total of
31,900 tonnes of refined lead, refined zinc and zinc products
last year.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Chris Lewis)