(Refiles with dropped word in 7th paragraph)

HONG KONG, March 6 Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet, one of China's leading lead and zinc miners and metal producers, has brought forward maintenance plans for its Fan Kou lead and zinc mine and Dan Xia zinc smelter in Guangdong province to meet requirements of local environmental authorities.

Children from Dongtang town in Renhua country were found to have "elevated" levels of lead in their blood after inhaling lead-contaminated air and eating food tainted with lead. The natural level of lead in Dongtang is higher than usual as the town sits on a lead-zinc ore belt, which raises the lead content in the soil, Xinhua reported on Sunday.

China is the world's top lead and zinc producer and consumer.

Da Xia smelter and Fan Kou mine are located near Dongtang.

Zhongjin had planned to conduct the maintenance for the zinc smelter in May and for the mine in October, but it shut down and started the maintenance on Sunday, the company said.

Zhongjin said it would improve transportation of zinc concentrates to Dan Xia zinc smelter to cut dust and improve underground ventilation at the Fan Kou mine. It did not say when the two operations would reopen.

A source in Guangdong said the Fan Kou mine produces almost 200,000 tonnes of lead and zinc in concentrates a year and supplied concentrates to Da Xia's zinc smelter and another which had the capacity to produce about 350,000 tonnes of refined lead and zinc a year. Dan Xia produced about 110,000 tonnes of refined zinc a year before the Sunday closure.

Zhongjin reopened refining facilities at its Shaoguan smelter on July 19 last year after a 10-month closure linked to water pollution.

For a copy of the full statement: here (Reporting by Polly Yam; editing by James Jukwey)