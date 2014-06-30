BRIEF-Shenzhen Kexin Communication Technologies to pay annual cash div as 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 20Shenzhen Kexin Communication Technologies Co Ltd :
June 30 Zhongli Science And Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says wins China Mobile's power and data cable contract totalling about 980 million yuan ($157.97 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pDR7vA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2036 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 20Shenzhen Kexin Communication Technologies Co Ltd :
* MOU falls under framework of mobile license Telecom Egypt signed with Egyptian National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority in August 2016