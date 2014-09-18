Sept 18 SDIC Zhonglu Fruit Juice Co Ltd

* Says plans to purchase 100 percent stake in Jiangsu medical services firm valued at 2.05 billion yuan (333.88 million US dollar)

* Says plans to sell assets worth 1.01 billion yuan

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1meNQ4V; bit.ly/1p2duW3

