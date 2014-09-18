UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse seeks to catch up with rivals with $4 bln cash call
* Q1 net profit comes in ahead of forecasts (Adds background, detail, company comments, stock price)
Sept 18 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 3.6 billion yuan (586.08 million US dollar) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uJ2oK9
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1425 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit comes in ahead of forecasts (Adds background, detail, company comments, stock price)
* Shares up 3.4 pct, leading FTSE mid-cap gainers (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)