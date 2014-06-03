BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces appointment of Beh Siew Kim as chief executive officer
* appointment of beh siew kim as chief executive officer and executive director of company
June 3 Zhongrun Resources Investment Corp
* Says unit Vatukoula Gold Mines proposes to delist from London's AIM market
* Says delisting proposal due to weakness in gold prices and capital markets
Source text in English and Chinese: link.reuters.com/wat79v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* appointment of beh siew kim as chief executive officer and executive director of company
* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million