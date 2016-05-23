May 23 Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says the co revises private placement plan due to dividend payment

* Says the co adjusts issue price to no less than 11.23 yuan per share from no less than 11.36 yuan per share and adjusts issue amount to up to 89 million shares from up to 88 million shares

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YMJKhp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)