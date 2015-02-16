Germany's Target 2 claims hit another record
FRANKFURT, May 5 Money continued to flow into Germany in April, Bundesbank data showed on Friday, pushing the country's net claims against the rest of the 19-member currency bloc to a new record high.
Feb 16 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 48.3 percent y/y at 1.6 billion yuan ($256.07 million)
* Says plans to raise up to 3.6 billion yuan worth of preference shares in private placement
* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 17
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1L4pEdu ; bit.ly/1MqdJZ2 ; bit.ly/1Egr8xl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2483 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
FRANKFURT, May 5 Money continued to flow into Germany in April, Bundesbank data showed on Friday, pushing the country's net claims against the rest of the 19-member currency bloc to a new record high.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's main stock indexes fell on Friday to fresh three-month lows, posting their fourth weekly loss in a row, as lingering worries over economic growth and tighter regulations hurt risk appetite.