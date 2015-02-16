Feb 16 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 48.3 percent y/y at 1.6 billion yuan ($256.07 million)

* Says plans to raise up to 3.6 billion yuan worth of preference shares in private placement

* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 17

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1L4pEdu ; bit.ly/1MqdJZ2 ; bit.ly/1Egr8xl

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2483 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)