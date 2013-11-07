BRIEF-Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group's Q1 net profit down 52.4 pct y/y
* Says its Q1 net profit down 52.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.91 million)
Nov 7 Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue corporate bonds of no more than 275 million yuan ($45 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nuh54v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0927 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
