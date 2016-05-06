BRIEF-Monnari Trade Q1 net result turns to loss of 0.6 mln zlotys
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 6 Zhongtong Bus and Holding Co., Ltd. :
* Says Shandong State-owned Assets Investment Holdings Co., Ltd's stake in the company was increased to 19 percent (56.2 million shares) from 14 percent (41.4 million shares)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bDEMaS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 19Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it elects Gao Song as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/WlAvzq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)