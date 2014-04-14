April 14 China's Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd

* Says expects Q1 net profit up 1,410-1,435 percent y/y at 184-188 million yuan ($29.62-$30.27 million)

* says profit surges due to capital gains from stake sales of a property unit

($1 = 6.2113 Chinese Yuan)