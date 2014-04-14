Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 14 China's Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd
* Says expects Q1 net profit up 1,410-1,435 percent y/y at 184-188 million yuan ($29.62-$30.27 million)
* says profit surges due to capital gains from stake sales of a property unit
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/med58v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2113 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Fairpointe Capital LLC reports 6.4 percent passive stake in Office Depot Inc as on March 31, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pmzp5y) Further company coverage: