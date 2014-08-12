BRIEF-Swedencare Q1 EBITDA grows at SEK 7.2 million
April 27 SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL) SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL)
Aug 12 Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd
* Says gets city government's approval to issue A-shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/Xet5es
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 27 SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL) SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL)
SEOUL, April 27 South Korea said on Thursday it has fined Swiss drugmaker Novartis 55.1 billion won ($48.80 million) for offering doctors kickbacks to recommend the company's drugs, and also suspended insurance coverage for some of its drugs.