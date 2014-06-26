BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics reports proposed public offering of common stock
* Onconova Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
June 26 Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.15 billion yuan ($185.22 million) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on June 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1o6flut; bit.ly/1pDJnp3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Onconova Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Xbiotech announces outcome of ema's oral explanation meeting