BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 17 Henan Zhongyuan Expressway Co Ltd
* Says gets insurance regulator's approval to set up an insurance company with partners with registered capital of 1.1 billion yuan (179.20 million US dollar)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan