May 22 Zhongyuan Union Stem Cell Bio-Engineering Corp

* Says plans to acquire Shanghai Zhicheng Biological Technology for 800 million yuan ($128.33 million) via share issue and cash

* Says shares to resume trading on May 23

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jum59v; link.reuters.com/kum59v

($1 = 6.2337 Chinese Yuan)