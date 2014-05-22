BRIEF-Galapagos reports launch of proposed public offering
* Reg-Galapagos announces launch of proposed public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Zhongyuan Union Stem Cell Bio-Engineering Corp
* Says plans to acquire Shanghai Zhicheng Biological Technology for 800 million yuan ($128.33 million) via share issue and cash
* Says shares to resume trading on May 23
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jum59v; link.reuters.com/kum59v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2337 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Rigel submits new drug application to fda for fostamatinib in chronic itp