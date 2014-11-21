BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co sets Q2 2017 dividend of $0.52 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 21 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd
* Says securities regulator resumes review of its assets restructuring plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uHRdSk
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Theranos - Tender offer recapitalizing major shareholders scheduled to close May 15