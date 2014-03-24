BRIEF-Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development's Q1 net profit down 18.2 pct y/y
April 27 Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd
March 24 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co Ltd
* Says its controlling shareholder Asia Bottles (HK) Co Ltd plans to sell of 16.49 percent out of its 26.39 percent stake to a Shenzhen firm and an individual investor
* Says Asia Bottles' plan still needs approval from relevant authorities
* Says Asia Bottles to cut stake further in the next six months, which could total exceed 5 percent of Zhongfu's total share capital
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vec87v
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 127.2 million yuan to 183.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (141.4 million yuan)