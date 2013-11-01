NEW YORK Oct 31 New York-based Ziff Brothers
Investments plans to gradually shut down its U.S. hedge fund,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Some of the fund's top people are expected to be given
proceeds to start their own independent firms, the report said,
citing people familiar with the firm. Other money could be
shifted to Ziff Brothers Investments' internal hedge fund based
in London, or to external hedge-fund managers.
The closure of the U.S. fund is tied to the planned
retirement of its head portfolio manager, Ian McKinnon, in 2015,
the report said. McKinnon, 46 years old, had held the post since
1999.
The Ziff brothers, Dirk, Robert and Daniel, set up their
family office in 1992, after the $1.4 billion sale by their
father, William Ziff Jr., of his Ziff-Davis publishing empire.
Ziff Brothers Investments reinvested the proceeds in various
securities including equities, debt, real estate, commodities,
private equity and hedge funds. The firm also had a 10 percent
stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management, which it has been
reducing, the report said.
A representative for Ziff Brothers was not immediately
available for comment.