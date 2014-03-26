BRUSSELS, March 26 Dutch regulator ACM has told
the European Commission that it wants to decide whether to clear
Liberty Global's bid for Dutch cable operator Ziggo
, as the 10 billion euro ($13.8 billion) deal only
affects the Netherlands.
The deal is one of three proposed telecoms mergers being
scrutinised by the European Union antitrust authority. The
others are Telefonica's acquisitions in Ireland and
Germany.
U.S. cable operator Liberty Global, controlled by
billionaire John Malone, is seeking to reinforce its dominance
of Europe's cable market where demand is growing for faster
Internet and digital television.
The ACM made its request to the European Commission late on
Tuesday.
Analysts said it was likely the Commission would reject the
request in order to keep a consistent policy on telecoms
mergers.
Commission spokesman for competition policy Antoione
Colombani said the EU executive has extended the deadline for
the Ziggo review to May 8 following the Dutch regulator's
request. "We will carefully examine it," he said.
($1 = 0.7258 Euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Erica Billingham)