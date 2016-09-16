LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - Ziggo is set to price its jumbo bond
linked to Liberty Global and Vodafone's 50:50 JV in the
Netherlands, but aggressive covenants let it use the proceeds
even if the JV falls apart.
On Thursday, Ziggo announced a 3.14bn-equivalent 10-year
non-call five deal, split between a 2.575bn-equivalent euro and
US dollar secured bond, alongside a US$625m unsecured note at
Ziggo Bond Finance. The bulk of the deal is intended to pay a
dividend to Liberty Global and Vodafone.
The proceeds will be held in escrow pending the final
approval of the joint venture between Liberty's broadband and
cable TV company Ziggo with Vodafone's Dutch mobile operations
High-yield bonds issued into escrow typically have a
mandatory redemption requirement, which means the issuer will
have to repay the bonds if the related event does not occur.
Ziggo's new deal is different, however.
"There is no special mandatory redemption requirement," said
Sabrina Fox, an analyst at Covenant Review, in a report
published on Thursday.
"While the preliminary offering memorandum includes a
'Special Mandatory Redemption' concept, this 'mandatory'
redemption is subject to a broad exception that makes it
optional."
This hands Ziggo the option whether to repay the bonds if
the JV does not see the light of day, giving it the ability to
use the cash for other purposes if it sees fit.
One high-yield bond investor said his fund is passing on the
deal, partly due to this feature.
"It's very loose language on use of proceeds, and indicative
of how issuers feel they can push the envelope in these
markets," he said, adding that there were also credit reasons
for the decision to pass.
"Its leverage is higher than [Liberty Global's] Unitymedia
and Virgin Media despite being more challenged."
IN LIBERTY WE TRUST
Several other investors said they were confident that Ziggo
would use the proceeds to refinance existing debt if the JV fell
away, however.
"I think this situation is a little bit unique, in that they
will happily take the refinancing if the JV fails to come to
fruition," said one portfolio manager.
"But they have to price it for that eventuality. The
prospect of them pricing it for a JV and then leaving you stuck
at the standalone Ziggo would be a nasty bait-and-switch."
Price talk is at 4%-4.25% on the secured euro bonds,
5.25%-5.5% on the secured dollars, and 6%-6.125% on the
unsecured dollars. Pricing is slated for later on Friday.
A third investor noted the likelihood of the JV not
happening is slim, as it has approval from the European
Commision, pending Vodafone's disposal of its Dutch fixed-line
business. He agreed that terms were loose though and the deal
required an element of "faith-based buying".
"But people have this faith, as Liberty need to retain their
credibility because they are a revolving door completely
dependent on capital markets," he said. "They've built up this
credibility with the global high-yield markets, so you have to
assume they wouldn't do anything to damage their ability to
access capital."
Liberty has indeed structured deals in the past with
optionality it has then not used. When it acquired Ziggo in
2014, it carried out an innovative exchange offer on an existing
bond that curtailed acquisition financing risk on the deal.
The bond included an optional redemption at a cash price of
104 if Ziggo merged with UPC Netherlands, but Liberty did not
use the feature even though the two entities merged a year later
in January 2015.
"It didn't feel right to us for our economic benefit to have
a negative financial impact on bondholders that supported us
through that important process," Liberty's treasurer, Nick
Marchant, said at the time.
The lack of a full mandatory redemption clause was not
investors' only concern with the new Ziggo deal's documentation,
however.
IFR reported on Thursday that some fund managers had gripes
around disclosure, as Vodafone Netherlands does not prepare
quarterly financial data, meaning its most recent set of full
financial statements are for the year ending March 31.
A spokesman for Liberty Global did not respond to a request
for comment.
