AMSTERDAM, March 18 Ziggo NV : * Ziggo refinancing transactions * Received commitments from banks to provide a new EUR800MN senior secured

credit facility * Says the new credit facility will consist of a EUR 400MN revolving credit

facility and a EUR 400MN term loan * Mandates Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan to set up investor meetings for additional

refinancing * Says additional refinancing may include a capital markets transaction