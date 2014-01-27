(Corrects deal value in headline to say 34.53 euros/share not
34.54 euros/share)
Jan 27 AMSTERDAM Jan 27 Ziggo NV
:
* Says Liberty Global to acquire Ziggo
* Says combined footprint will reach 7 million or over 90 pct
of Dutch homes
* Says centralizing Dutch operations at Ziggo's Utrecht
headquarters
* Says unanimously recommended by Ziggo's supervisory and
management boards
* Intended stock and cash offer implies a price of EUR34.53 per
ordinary Ziggo share based on January 24, 2014 close
* Says significant synergy opportunities
* Intended offer also implies a price of EUR 35.74 per ordinary
Ziggo share based on 10-day VWAP
