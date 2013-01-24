BRUSSELS Jan 24 Dutch cable operator Ziggo said on Thursday it would increase its marketing drive and grow sales in 2013 after 2012 revenues increased by 4 percent.

It said it expected core profit to rise by 2.5 to 3.5 percent in 2013, with revenues growing slightly ahead of this rate.

Adjusted core profit for 2012 increased 5.5 percent to 880 million euros ($1.17 billion).

($1 = 0.7530 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)