UPDATE 1-Australia's Crown says employees charged with gambling offences in China
* Case referred to Baoshan District Court in Shanghai (Adds comment from Crown, Australian officials in grafs 3-4)
BRUSSELS Dec 21 HBO Sub, a subsidiary of U.S. cable network HBO, and Dutch cable company Ziggo HBO Netherland won EU approval on Wednesday to set up a Dutch pay-TV services joint venture.
The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said the deal would not lead to any competition issues.
"On the contrary, the proposed transaction will increase competition in the acquisition of pay-TV content and in the wholesale of pay-TV channels in the Netherlands," it said in a statement.
HBO is owned by U.S. media company Time Warner.
* Case referred to Baoshan District Court in Shanghai (Adds comment from Crown, Australian officials in grafs 3-4)
GOYANG, South Korea, June 13 Hyundai Motor on Tuesday unveiled its first subcompact sport utility vehicle (SUV) for advanced markets including the United States, Europe and South Korea, betting on the model to offset sliding sales in China.