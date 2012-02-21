AMSTERDAM Feb 21 Dutch cable company Ziggo could be listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange by the end of March, the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Ziggo is waiting to have its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus approved by the Amsterdam financial regulator AFM, which could be granted at any moment, said De Telegraaf.

Ziggo's owners, private equity firms Cinven and Warburg Pincus, postponed an IPO in May 2011, due to the European debt crisis, the paper said.

"No decision has been made on an IPO, but the company will make sure it is prepared should that decision be made," Ziggo spokesman Martijn Jonker told Reuters on Tuesday.