AMSTERDAM Feb 23 U.S. cable group Liberty
Global is considering a bid for Dutch cable firm
Ziggo, estimated to be worth 8 billion euros ($10.6 billion) and
which is planning a stock listing, Dutch daily De Telegraaf
reported on Thursday without citing sources.
Liberty Global, which owns Dutch cable firm UPC and is led
by billionaire John Malone, is the only company which could buy
Ziggo, which is too expensive for strategic buyers because of
its advanced network, the paper said.
Liberty Global in the Netherlands and UPC were not available
to comment. Ziggo declined to comment.
Malone has been building and buying cable assets across some
of Europe's smaller economies.
On Tuesday, De Telegraaf reported, citing unnamed sources,
that Ziggo could be listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange by
the end of March.
Analyst Tim Poulous of research firm Telecompaper values
Ziggo at 8 billion euros, the paper said on Thursday.