* Sets offer price range of 16.50 to 18.50 euros per share
* Selling up to 20.1 percent stake in cable company
* Listing under symbol ZIGGO due to start trade on March 21
By Roberta Cowan and Kylie MacLellan
AMSTERDAM/LONDON, March 9 Dutch cable
company Ziggo's owners could bank 745 million euros
($989 million) from the sale of a 20 percent stake this month,
in an initial public offering that could be the biggest European
listing since the middle of last year.
Ziggo, which said its listing on the NYSE Euronext
Amsterdam stock exchange was be the largest IPO in the
Netherlands since 2009, is offering shares at 16.50-18.50 euros.
The offering, in which no new shares will be sold, will see
Ziggo's majority owners -- private equity firms Cinven
and Warburg Pincus -- selling part of their stakes.
Individuals in line for a big pay day include the cable
company's former chief financial officer Walter Blom, who stands
to make as much as 1.3 million euros and chairman Andrew
Sukawaty, who could raise just under 1 million.
Ziggo joins Swiss company DKSH in looking to break a drought
in European IPO activity, which has seen companies put their
listing plans on ice during market volatility brought on by the
euro zone debt crisis, rather than settle for lower pricing.
Both companies are due to close the books on their offerings
on March 20 and make their market debuts on March 21.
"The IPO market is unwinding and getting moving," said one
equity capital markets banker. "Other deals that are ready will
be preparing for their start date."
Ziggo said its offering of up to 40.25 million shares, or
20.1 percent of the company, would raise between 664 million
euros and 745 million euros, assuming a 15 percent overallotment
option is exercised.
"TV EVERYWHERE"
Ziggo is one of the two main cable operators in the
Netherlands providing television and internet services to about
half of all Dutch households. Its rival is UPC, owned by Liberty
Global.
Cable companies in the Netherlands have invested in
upgrading their networks and infrastructure over the last few
years and have expanded into broadband and telephony.
Both Ziggo and UPC have lured customers away from leading
telephone operator KPN with their bundled offers of
television, high-speed internet and telephony.
Last year Ziggo and Sweden's Tele2 won a Dutch
mobile spectrum auction, which will allow them to roll out
mobile data networks.
It said it intended to drive growth through a "TV
Everywhere" strategy offering services across TVs, PCs, tablets
and smartphones and continued growth in the provision of
broadband internet and telephony services to business customers.
Ziggo, which reported revenues of 1.48 billion euros and
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) of 835 million in 2011, said in its offer prospectus it
was targeting a total dividend payout of 220 million euros this
year.
From 2013 onwards it plans a dividend of at least 50 percent
of free cash flow to equity, the company said.
Interest from investors during premarketing of the offering
was good throughout the indicative price range, a source close
to the deal said, with feedback that it was viewed as realistic.
J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the joint
global coordinators for Ziggo's IPO and joint bookrunners along
with Deutsche Bank and UBS.
ABN AMRO, HSBC, Nomura and
Rabobank are acting as joint lead managers and ABN
AMRO and Rabobank are the joint retail bookrunners. Societe
Generale is co-lead manager.
The banks will share fees of 1.5 percent of the offer
proceeds, Ziggo said in its prospectus, with a further incentive
fee of up to another 1.5 percent available making the total fee
pot up to 22.35 million euros.