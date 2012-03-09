AMSTERDAM, March 9 Dutch cable company Ziggo on Friday set an indicative price range of 16.50 to 18.50 euro per share for its initial public offering (IPO) in a deal that could raise up to 745 million euros.

Ziggo said its listing and sale of shares to institutional and retail investors would be the largest European IPO to be launched in almost a year and the largest in the Netherlands since 2009.

It said the offering, representing a total 20.1 percent stake, is valued at 664 million euros to 745 million euros on the basis of the indicative price range and assuming that the over-allotment option is exercised.

Ziggo's owners, private equity firms Cinven and Warburg Pincus, are selling a part of their stake in the cable company.

The offer and subscription period starts on Friday and is expected to close on March 20.