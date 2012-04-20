AMSTERDAM, April 20 Dutch cable company Ziggo
, which listed in Amsterdam last month, reported a 5.3
percent rise in first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 216.1 million
euros.
Ziggo, which competes with Dutch telecoms group KPN
and Liberty Global's UPC, said on Friday it was on
track to increase market share and profits this year. Quarterly
revenue rose 7.3 percent to 387.1 million euros.
"Ziggo is well-positioned to continue to increase its market
share and grow its revenue and EBITDA further in 2012," the
company said in a statement.
