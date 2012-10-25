* Private equity firms sell 37 mln shares - 18.5 pct stake
* Stock sold at 24.75 euros per share
* Investors had planned sale of 25 mln shares
* Overallotment option remains for 3 million shares
BRUSSELS, Oct 25 The private equity backers of
Dutch cable and telecoms firm Ziggo sold 18.5 percent
of the group's shares in a private placement on Thursday,
continuing to cash in on the operator they listed on the
Amsterdam exchange in March.
Ziggo earlier announced that Cinven, Warburg
Pincus and other co-investors would sell more of the
Dutch group than the 25 million shares they had initially
planned to, given strong demand from Dutch and international
institutional investors.
Ziggo said the shares were sold at 24.75 euros -- some 35
percent above the group's flotation price of 18.50 euros in
March -- and yielding gross proceeds of 915.75 million euros
($1.19 billion).
That marked a 4.8 percent discount to Wednesday's closing
price and the stock was down as much as 4.7 percent in Thursday
trade.
The sale reduced the Ziggo stakes held by the private equity
groups and their co-investors to 38.6 percent from 57.1 percent.
And Ziggo said the investors could sell a further 3 million
shares through an overallotment option.
Private equity firms often ensure sales of their holdings in
investments after flotation are carried out in small chunks, to
avoid overly depressing the share price.
Cinven and Warburg Pincus have steadily reduced their
holdings in Ziggo since selling 21.7 percent of the group in the
initial public offering.
The two groups said on Thursday they would not sell any more
of their stakes for 90 days.
Ziggo had about 26.5 percent of the Dutch market share in
broadband and 35.9 percent in digital TV at the end of the
second quarter and is widely expected to be a bidder in a Dutch
mobile frequency auction coming up at the end of October.
JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were joint global coordinators
on the share placement.
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels, Sarah White in
London and Gilbert Kreijger in Amsterdam; editing by Rex
Merrifield)