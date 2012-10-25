* Private equity firms sell 37 mln shares - 18.5 pct stake

* Stock sold at 24.75 euros per share

* Investors had planned sale of 25 mln shares

* Overallotment option remains for 3 million shares (Updates with share price)

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 The private equity backers of Dutch cable and telecoms firm Ziggo sold 18.5 percent of the group's shares in a private placement on Thursday, continuing to cash in on the operator they listed on the Amsterdam exchange in March.

Ziggo earlier announced that Cinven, Warburg Pincus and other co-investors would sell more of the Dutch group than the 25 million shares they had initially planned to, given strong demand from Dutch and international institutional investors.

Ziggo said the shares were sold at 24.75 euros -- some 35 percent above the group's flotation price of 18.50 euros in March -- and yielding gross proceeds of 915.75 million euros ($1.19 billion).

That marked a 4.8 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price and the stock was down as much as 4.7 percent in Thursday trade.

The sale reduced the Ziggo stakes held by the private equity groups and their co-investors to 38.6 percent from 57.1 percent.

And Ziggo said the investors could sell a further 3 million shares through an overallotment option.

Private equity firms often ensure sales of their holdings in investments after flotation are carried out in small chunks, to avoid overly depressing the share price.

Cinven and Warburg Pincus have steadily reduced their holdings in Ziggo since selling 21.7 percent of the group in the initial public offering.

The two groups said on Thursday they would not sell any more of their stakes for 90 days.

Ziggo had about 26.5 percent of the Dutch market share in broadband and 35.9 percent in digital TV at the end of the second quarter and is widely expected to be a bidder in a Dutch mobile frequency auction coming up at the end of October.

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were joint global coordinators on the share placement. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels, Sarah White in London and Gilbert Kreijger in Amsterdam; editing by Rex Merrifield)