LONDON Oct 24 The private equity backers of
Dutch cable TV and telecoms operator Ziggo said on
Wednesday they were selling a block of shares into the market,
which were worth up to 700 million euros ($900 million) at
Wednesday's closing price.
Cinven, Warburg Pincus and other co-investors owning 57.1
percent of Ziggo's share capital said they were offering 25
million Ziggo shares to Dutch and international institutional
investors - 12.5 percent of the company's shares in issue - with
an overallotment option on another 2 million shares.
Ziggo's shares closed up 0.4 percent at 26.01 euros on
Wednesday.
Cinven and Warburg Pincus said the final amount of the
offering would be subject to demand.
In March Ziggo became one of the first companies to list in
Europe after an eight-month hiatus, after euro zone worries
rattled markets, with the shares in the initial offer sold at
18.50 euros.
JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are the joint global
coordinators on the offering.
($1=0.7711 euros)
