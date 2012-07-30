AMSTERDAM, July 30 Private equity firms Warburg
Pincus and Cinven said on Monday they would cut
their stakes in recently listed Dutch cable operator Ziggo
in a deal worth about 446 million euros ($546
million), improving the stock's liquidity.
Ziggo, which competes with Dutch telecoms group KPN
and Liberty Global's UPC, raised about 800 million
euros for its selling shareholders, including majority owners
Warburg Pincus and Cinven, at its initial public offering (IPO)
when it listed in Amsterdam in March.
The two private equity firms and their co-investors said
they plan to sell another 18 million shares in Ziggo, cutting
their combined stake to 63.9 percent from 72.9 percent.
J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are joint
global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the private
placement, while Deutsche Bank, UBS and
Nomura are joint bookrunners, the firms said in a
statement.
"It will improve liquidity," said analyst Nick Brown at
Espirito Santo Investment Bank.
"We believe the increase in liquidity will be received well
by investors, many of whom we understand didn't get any
allocations at all (or indeed only small allocations) in the
initial IPO due to high demand."
Ziggo shares closed on Monday at 24.76 euro, virtually flat
on the day but up about a third from the IPO price of 18.50
euros.