BRIEF-Eurobrokers SA FY 2016 net loss shrinks at 0.8 million euros
* FY 2016 turnover at 3.3 million euros ($3.60 million) versus 2.9 million euros year ago
April 16 Ziggo NV
* Ziggo mobile records 30,000 new subscriptions in Q1 to reach a total of 63,000
* Outlook for 2014 unchanged
* Consumer ARPU for quarter up 3.6% y-o-y to EUR43.07
* Total internet subscribers up 38,000 in Q1 to a total of 1.95 million
* Telephony usage revenue down 7.9% y-o-y and down 7.0% excluding FTA rate reduction
* Q1 2014 revenue up 1.7% y-o-y to eur394.2 million; up 0.8% y-o-y
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA EUR213.1 million, down 4.3% y-o-y
* Net result reduced to -eur38.4 million from eur92.7 million in Q1 last year
* Capex will increase to around EUR370 million in 2014
* Expect additional investments, which will be skewed towards first half of year, to result in a flat EBITDA for 2014
* There will be no final dividend distribution following shareholder meeting on april 17, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 3.4 million euros ($3.7 million) versus 48,352 euros year ago