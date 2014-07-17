July 17 Ziggo Nv :
* Outlook for 2014 unchanged
* Customer churn continues to decline
* Revenue up 3.4 pct y-o-y to 405.1 million euro; up 4.5 pct
y-o-y adjusted for Esprit and excluding 'other revenue'
* Adjusted EBITDA at 225.8 million euro, up 2.2 pct y-o-y;
up 1.9 pct y-o-y adjusted for esprit
* Net result down to -29.5 million euro from 88.9 million
euro in Q2 last year due to non-cash fair value losses on hedges
and amortization of customer relationships
* Capex will increase to around 370 million euro in 2014
* Expect a flat EBITDA for 2014 compared to last year
* Current deadline for a decision by the European Commission
regarding the Phase II investigation into Liberty Global
deal is October 17, 2014. This deadline may be
extended
* There will be no final dividend distribution
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: